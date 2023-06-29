Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

VTR stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

