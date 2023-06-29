Ventas’ (VTR) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by 92 Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,739. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -264.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ventas by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

