Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 3,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Vericity Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $44.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 327,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.20% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

