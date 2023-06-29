Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Bank of America

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 230,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,628. Veritone has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Institutional Trading of Veritone

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritone will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veritone by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 22.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

(Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.