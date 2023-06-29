Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $532.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.93 and a 200 day moving average of $494.04. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

