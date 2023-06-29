Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.40. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 828,135 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 11,664.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

