VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.00

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $12.14. VOXX International shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 78,731 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $283.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

(Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.