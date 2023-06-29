Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.03 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00010265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.09560349 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,699,955.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

