Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.26 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00010299 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.26 million and $2.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.09560349 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,699,955.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

