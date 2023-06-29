Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 832,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 666.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

