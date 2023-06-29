Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 899,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 609,524 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

