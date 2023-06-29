Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and $626,913.18 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,745,549 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

