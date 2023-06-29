Wanchain (WAN) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.74 million and approximately $605,119.40 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,750,150 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

