Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,734. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

