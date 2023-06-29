Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $976,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.83. 304,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,693. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

