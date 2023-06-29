Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 25,797 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.27% of Xperi worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xperi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xperi by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 774,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

XPER traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 45,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

