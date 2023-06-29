Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 39,963 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,963 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 163.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 269,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 541,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

