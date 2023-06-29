Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,618. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

