Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 21,674 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 951,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,420. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

