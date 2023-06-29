Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after buying an additional 1,588,053 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260,857 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 91,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,857. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

