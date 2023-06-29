Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Shares of WAT opened at $257.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.84 and a 200 day moving average of $306.07. Waters has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,879 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

