Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.66

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $181.66 and last traded at $180.69, with a volume of 18312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $311,672.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

