WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,810 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEV stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

