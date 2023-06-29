WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

STZ opened at $246.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

