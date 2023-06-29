Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

