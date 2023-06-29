Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $235.92. 397,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average of $249.76. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.