Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 752,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.