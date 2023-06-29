Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.74. 700,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,328. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

