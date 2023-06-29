Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $35.76 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 4.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.54. 164,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.