Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 815,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

