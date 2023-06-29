Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.98. 654,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.