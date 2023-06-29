Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.54. 757,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,287. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

