Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

