Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.14. 2,516,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,241. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,046,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,230,175 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.