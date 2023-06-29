Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 1,405,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,303. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

