Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.97% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 590,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

