Windsor Group LTD Invests $209,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

