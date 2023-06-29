Windsor Group LTD Invests $488,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 1,092,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.