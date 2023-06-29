Windsor Group LTD Purchases 102,250 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,250 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. 173,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,204. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

