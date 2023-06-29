Windsor Group LTD Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 1,521,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,912. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

