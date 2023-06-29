WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $63.05 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $63.05 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006575 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,146,738.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

