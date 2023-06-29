Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.00

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.85, with a volume of 22095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Woodward Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

