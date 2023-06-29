Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 821,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,583. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

