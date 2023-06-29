WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in WPP by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

