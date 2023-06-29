Wrapped BNB Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $617.94 million and $65.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $233.84 or 0.00766984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,642,617 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

