Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,533.91 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $27,533.91 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,968,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,088,897,411 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06404165 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,909.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

