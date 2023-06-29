Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) One Day Volume Hits $87,633.24

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $87,633.24 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,663.793514 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04795985 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $120,430.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

