WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$187.50.

WSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$170.89 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$139.37 and a 12-month high of C$182.14. The stock has a market cap of C$21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$174.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$171.05.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.5914777 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

About WSP Global

(Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.