X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $12,910.08 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $12,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Paula Ragan sold 6,724 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $14,994.52.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Paula Ragan sold 6,292 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $12,269.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XFOR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

