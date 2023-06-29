XRP Market Cap Hits $24.82 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. XRP has a total market cap of $24.82 billion and $751.68 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008819 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,655,562 coins and its circulating supply is 52,254,289,650 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
